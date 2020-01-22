Tokyo Olympics: Saina Nehwal, Srikanth Race Time to Qualify

Four weeks into the Olympic year and the badminton qualification process has entered its home run. P.V. Sindhu and Sai Praneeth's medals at the 2019 World Championships hold them in good stead and they are more or less assured of a place in the Tokyo Olympics.

Doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's recent upturn in form has resulted in them being in a safe zone in the qualification rankings. Beyond them, however, the picture becomes murky, particularly for Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal, two names that not too long ago were touted as medal prospects for India