Thomas & Uber Cup: India’s Men’s Team To Begin Title Defence Against Thailand

Meanwhile, the women's team is placed in Uber Cup Group A and will take on Canada on 27 April, Singapore on the following day and China, the most successful team in the event's history with 15 titles, on 30 April.

The women's team qualified for the Uber Cup 2024 after winning a historic gold medal in the Badminton Asia Team Championships earlier this year.

Fuelled by their historic title at the Badminton Asia Team Championships, the Indian women's team, led by the young sensation Anmol Kharb, is poised to make its mark on the international stage.

After the conclusion of the group stage, the top two teams from every group will qualify for the quarterfinals, which will be held over two days, on 2 and 3 May. The finals will be held on 5 May.