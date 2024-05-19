Thailand Open: Satwiksairaj-Chirag Win Men’s Doubles Crown Comfortably

The world no. 3 Indian pair, who had won their first Thailand Open crown back in 2019, rarely looked under pressure against their opponents throughout the tournament and showed the same domination in the final as they defeated China’s Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi within an hour.

Moreoever, prior to their tittle-winning match, their lengthiest match all week lasted for just 38 minutes.

The Indian pair started the final by opening up a 5-1 lead before the Chinese had their best phase of the summit clash as they won nine of the next 11 points. But Chirag and Satwik wrested control with some aggressive play and packed the opening game rather easily.

The eventual champions always had the upper hand in the second game and just like the first game they won five consecutive points at the end to kick off their trademark celebrations.