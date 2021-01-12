Saina, Prannoy Cleared Of COVID-19, Will Play Thailand Open

Earlier on Tuesday, Saina, Parupalli Kashyap and HS Prannoy had been withdrawn from the tournament. Saina and Prannoy had tested positive and were asked to go to hospital for at least a 10 day quarantine period. It was in the third round of testing during their quarantine period that the two shuttlers had tested positive and Kashyap returned a negative test.

Saina last participated in the All England Open in March last year and Tuesday's game was supposed to be her first since the outbreak of coronavirus.

Saina had recently raised concerns over the fitness of the athletes after physios and trainers were restricted from meeting the badminton players during the entirety of their Thailand tour.

The Indian shuttlers are in Bangkok for Thailand Open 2021 as badminton resumed ahead of the Tokyo Olympics after a gap of almost 300 days.