India Open: Saina Nehwal’s Early Exit Is No Reason To Write Her off Just Yet

Those who saw the matches would vouch for Saina’s argument. Despite the lack of overall fitness, she managed to make life difficult for Malvika in the opening game, and had she been at even 75% fitness, the former champion would have been the favourite for victory against her Indian counterpart.

As things stand in Indian badminton, especially the level of the second-rung women’s singles players, an injury-free Saina is still a better bet for medals in multi-discipline events like the CWG and can still pull off a few upsets against top-ranked players on the BWF circuit.

With the knee holding up and the anxiety of returning from a long-injury layoff taken care of, Saina may opt not to play the Syed Modi Open and the Odisha Open, which she has entered, and focus on building herself for the arduous year ahead.

The former world No. 1 is 31 and despite the pounding her body has taken over the last 15 years on the international circuit, she is otherwise in good physical shape. It is the spate of injuries since the 2016 Rio Olympics disaster that has proved to be her undoing.

In the last few years, she tried to play as many events, chasing ranking points so that she could make it to the Tokyo Games. It only aggravated her injuries and created more problems for her.