Saina, Kashyap Suggest Extension of Olympic Qualification Period

Shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap on Saturday sought clarity on the situation around the outbreak of coronavirus and suggested that the qualification period for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics be extended in light of tournaments getting cancelled as part of precautionary measures taken against the epidemic.

In a series of tweets, Saina and her husband Kashyap said that the reduced number of tournaments leaves very little chance for players on the fringe of qualification to improve rankings.

"Qualification period can be extended if the tournaments are getting cancelled cause of #coronavirus (sic.)," Saina said, tagging the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).