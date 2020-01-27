Great Encouragement: PV Sindhu After Padma Bhushan Honour
Star shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday said that awards like Padma Bhushan serve as a great encouragement and added that her responsibilities as a sportsperson would grow manifold.
Sindhu, who had bagged a silver medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016, was the only sportsperson to be conferred the Padma Bhushan this year.
“Definitely, I felt great. I got to know (about the news) on Friday evening. I’m very thankful to the ministry and also (to) BAI (Badminton Association of India), SAI (Sports Authority of India) and the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana because they have been very supportive. I think it is a very good encouragement to the sport and I am very thankful.”PV Sindhu, India badminton player
After several near-misses in the form of two silver and bronze medals, Sindhu had finally managed to clinch gold at the World Championships last year.
“The responsibility does increase (after being conferred with such a prestigious honour). I think these kinds of awards, because Padma Bhushan is one of the highest awards of the country, give us a lot of encouragement and a lot more. So definitely, responsibilities grow manifold,” she added.
Meanwhile, celebrated boxer MC Mary Kom was named for the Padma Vibhushan while cricketer Zaheer Khan, footballer Oinam Bembem Devi, former men's hockey skipper MP Ganesh, shooter Jitu Rai, archer Tarundeep Rai and hockey player Rani Rampal were honoured with the Padma Shri.
Sindhu is currently participating in the Premier Badminton League where she is part of the Hyderabad Hunters franchise, which is languishing at the bottom of the seven-team tournament.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )