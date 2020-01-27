Great Encouragement: PV Sindhu After Padma Bhushan Honour

“The responsibility does increase (after being conferred with such a prestigious honour). I think these kinds of awards, because Padma Bhushan is one of the highest awards of the country, give us a lot of encouragement and a lot more. So definitely, responsibilities grow manifold,” she added.

Meanwhile, celebrated boxer MC Mary Kom was named for the Padma Vibhushan while cricketer Zaheer Khan, footballer Oinam Bembem Devi, former men's hockey skipper MP Ganesh, shooter Jitu Rai, archer Tarundeep Rai and hockey player Rani Rampal were honoured with the Padma Shri.

Sindhu is currently participating in the Premier Badminton League where she is part of the Hyderabad Hunters franchise, which is languishing at the bottom of the seven-team tournament.