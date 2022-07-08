PV Sindhu Bows Out of Malaysia Masters After Another Loss to Tai Tzu Ying

Two-time Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu went all out but couldn't find a way to get past her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying, suffering yet another defeat in the quarterfinals to bow out of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

A week after being outwitted by the Chinese Taipei star at the Malaysia Open, seventh seed Sindhu once again finished short against the World No 2, losing 13-21, 21-12, 12-21 in a 55-minute clash.