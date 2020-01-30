Pune 7 Aces End Chennai Superstarz’s Winning Streak in PBL

Chirag Shetty and Hendra Setiawan beat Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Sumeeth Reddy as Pune 7 Aces ended the winning streak of Chennai Superstarz with a 5-2 scoreline in the first double header of the Premier Badminton League at the GMC Balayogi Sats Indoor Stadium on Thursday.

This was the third consecutive win for the high-flying Aces who won four matches in the tie to start the final leg of the league with a bang.

The win also enabled Pune to climb up to the second spot behind Chennai Superstarz in the league standings as they accumulated 14 points.