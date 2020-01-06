Malaysia Masters: Sindhu and Co Hoping to Start 2020 on Good Note

India's P V Sindhu will hope to start the new year on a positive note when she begins her campaign at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament, starting from Tuesday, 7 January.

World number six Sindhu had a dream run at the World Championships in Basel, Switzerland, winning the title last year, but she made early exits in the rest of the season, including her failure to defend the World Tour Finals crown in December.

With the Olympics less than seven months away, Sindhu will look to iron out the flaws and hit the right note when she begins her women's singles campaign at the USD 400,000 event.