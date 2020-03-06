Saina, Srikanth Schedules Could’ve Been Planned Better: Gopichand

The outbreak of coronavirus has wreaked havoc on the qualification calendar for badminton. 2012 Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal and former world no.1 Kidambi Srikanth are both facing uphill battles for qualification and their problems have been compunded by the cancellations.

Gopichand has gone through a number of qualification cycles in the past three decades as a player and as a coach and he said that he has never experienced this level of uncertainty with not just the Olympics but the Asian Games or Commonwealth Games either.

However, he also said that it is in moments like these that it is important to remember that lives are more important than sports. "For us, the Olympics comes after four years. It comes once in a lifetime for most athletes. It's big and people prepare, plan and train for it," he said.

"But at the end of the day it is important to understand that life is important and sport is only a part of it. Sometimes in our focus we tend to lose that perspective and it's incidents like these which remind us that. So if everything goes well then Olympics will happen and everything will be alright. If not the priority is to ensure the safety and the health of the people," he said.