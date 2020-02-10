BAI Introduces Rs 2 Crore-Worth Multi-Level Domestic Tournaments

In a major revamp, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Monday, 10 February announced the introduction of a multi-level domestic tournament structure, which will have a combined prize money of approximately Rs 2 crore.

The decision to restructure the domestic tournament set-up was taken at the Executive Council meeting of BAI on Sunday.

"The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has decided to revamp the domestic tournament set-up in order to have a performance-oriented approach and to find the best talents from across the country who can be groomed to represent India at the international level," the national federation said in a statement.