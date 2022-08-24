BWF World C’ships: Arjun-Kapila Enter Pre-quarters, Ashwini-Sikki Duo Crash Out
Unseeded Arjun-Kapila upset eighth seeds Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup of Denmark in the men's doubles second round.
The Indian men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila moved to the pre-quarterfinals, but Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy made a second-round exit from the BWF World Championships on Wednesday.
The unseeded Arjun and Kapila upstaged eighth seeds Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark 21-17, 21-16 in their second-round match.
Arjun-Kapila will next face Hee Yong Kai Terry and Loh Kean Hean of Singapore in the men's doubles pre-quarterfinals.
Ponnappa and Sikki, on the other hand, were handed a 21-15 21-10 by top seeds Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan of China in 42 minutes.
The other women's doubles pairing of Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh's also crashed out of the tournament, going down to third seeds Lee So Hee and Shin Seung Chan of Korea 15-21, 7-21.
Later in the day, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Kidami Srikanth, the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and women's doubles duo of Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand will be in action.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and badminton
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.