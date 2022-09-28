ADVERTISEMENT

BWF Rankings: Shuttler HS Prannoy Returns to Top 15, Lakshya Sen Remains at 9th

Kidambi Srikanth rose to 11th while Saina Nehwal moved one place to 31st.

PTI
Published
Badminton
1 min read
BWF Rankings: Shuttler HS Prannoy Returns to Top 15, Lakshya Sen Remains at 9th
i

Star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy returned to the top 15 after a string of impressive performances in the latest BWF World Rankings released on Tuesday, 27 September. 

Prannoy, who reached back-to-back quarterfinals at the World Championships and Japan Open Super 750, jumped a spot to 15th. 

Young Lakshya Sen continued to be the top-ranked Indian at the ninth position in the men's rankings, while Kidambi Srikanth rose a rung to 11th. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, who had skipped the World Championships and Japan Open due to an injury, remained static on sixth in the womens' list. 

London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal, on the other hand, moved one place to 31st. 

The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who claimed their maiden gold at the Commonwealth Games and a first-ever bronze at World Championships, remained static at the eighth spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

World Championship quarterfinalists MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila jumped three spots to the 23rd place. 

In women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy climbed a couple spots to be 23rd.  

Also Read

Indian Shuttler HS Prannoy Climbs to World No 16 in Latest BWF Ranking

Indian Shuttler HS Prannoy Climbs to World No 16 in Latest BWF Ranking

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and badminton

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×