Asia C’Ships: Kidambi Leads India’s Rout of Kazakhstan in Opener

Kidambi Srikanth spearheaded India's 4-1 mauling of Kazakhstan in their opening group match to brighten their chances of reaching the quarter-finals of the Asia Team Badminton Championships on Tuesday.

Former world No 1 Srikanth, the up and coming Lakshya Sen and Subhankar Dey won their respective singles matches easily.

Srikanth took just 23 minutes to beat Dmitriy Panarin 21-10, 21-7 while Sen was even quicker, notching up a 21-13, 21-8 win over Artur Niyazov in 21 minutes. Dey beat Khaitmurat Kulmatov 21-11, 21-5 in 26 minutes in the third singles.