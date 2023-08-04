Australian Open: Priyanshu, Prannoy enter Semis; Sindhu, Srikanth ousted

Prannoy Victorious in Anthony Ginting Challenge

Prannoy conceded an early lead in the first game when Ginting won four points in a row to lead 5-1. He maintained his advantage to win the first game 21-16.

The two players went neck-and-neck in the second game as the lead changed hands more than once till 9-9 before Prannoy won five points in a row to open up a 14-9 lead. He extended the lead to 18-12 and went on to win the second game and levelled the game score 1-1.

Prannoy started the decider on a strong note and took a 4-0 lead before Anthony Ginting reduced it to 4-3 and levelled scores at 5-5. Prannoy surged to an 8-5 lead and though his Indonesian opponent brought the score down to 8-7, the Indian World No.9 won five consecutive points to go 13-7 up.

Ginting was not done yet and again fought back to 15-13 but Prannoy could not be thwarted and went on to win the game and match at 21-14.