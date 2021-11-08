Australia Will Tour Pakistan After More Than 2 Decades

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja, who played eight Tests and 18 ODIs against Australia, said in a statement on Monday that, "I am delighted to welcome Australia to Pakistan. From a personal point of view, it pleases me no end that we'll be engaged in a three-Test match series, connoisseurs delight.



"Australia are one of the high-performing sides and them playing in our backyard for the first time after a gap of 24 years will be a special treat for the fans," said Raja.



"Likewise, it will be a great opportunity for the Australia cricketers to not only play at our iconic venues but also feel and enjoy the respect, love and hospitality that this great country offers, something which most of their previous generation of cricketers missed out by playing offshore."



Cricket Australia Chief Executive Nick Hockley said, "Cricket Australia is excited about the prospect of touring Pakistan next year for what will be a highly anticipated series in a country so incredibly passionate about the game and their national team.