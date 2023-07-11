2023 Asian Games: Story of Jinson Johnson – Army Officer Who Won a Bronze Medal

Albeit it is used more often than required, the phrase ‘how you finish a race is more important than how you start’ is, for a change, perfectly appropriate for middle-distance runners.

For Jinson Johnson – the national record holder in 1500m running – this phrase also epitomises his athletic career.

Albeit he won his third Asian Games medal today, by securing a bronze medal in men's 1500m with a timing of 3:39.74, Jinson's career did not have the best of starts. Not because he was at fault, but owing to circumstances.