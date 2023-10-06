2023 Asian Games: India Reclaim Hockey Gold With Resounding 5-1 Win Over Japan

This is India's fourth-ever gold medal in the Asian Games after 1966 in Bangkok, 1998 in Bangkok and 2014 in Incheon, India has also won nine silver medals and three bronze medals in the Asian Games so far.

India joined South Korea as the second-most successful team in Asian Games men's hockey with four gold medals each. Pakistan are the most successful with eight gold medals.

The first quarter had both teams struggling to improve themselves and Japan did well to counter the Indian forwards. India had a couple of chances including their first penalty corner but Japan's goalkeeper Tukumi Kitagawa blocked Harmanpreet's drag flick.

The second quarter looked like going the same way with the Indians looking for inspiration upfront, their attempts to breach the Japanese defence proving futile as the Japanese defended strongly in the final third.