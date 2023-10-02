Asian Games: Tajinderpal, Avinash Sable, and Contrasting Routes to Golden Glory

Statistical contrast apart, even at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, two Indians registered their victories in contrasting fashion. Toor, who holds the Asian and the Games record, throwing with a disco-put technique, was trailing after two invalid throws. But managed 20.06 in his fourth attempt to stay in the contention. But then Mohamed Tolo of Saudi Arabia went into the lead with a 20.18 effort. But Toor came out with a 20.36 m winning throw in his last attempt even though it gave a scare as it almost touched the line of the throwing arc.

Sable on the other hand faced no such problem. In fact, his win was perhaps the easiest for an Indian athlete in the international arena for a long time. He was in the leading bunch throughout and managed all 28 hurdles and seven water jumps with great ease to win the gold in one of the toughest events in athletics programme. His clearance over the hurdles, even at the water jumps, was technically superb and no pressure from his rivals made things even easier for him. After breaking away from the leading bunch soon into the race, he was in solo lead at the bell and went on to win in style in 8:19.50 for the Games record. Considering he took up competitive running only in 2015, his performance is extraordinary. If he had not relaxed and slowed down in the last few metres of the race, he would have still brushed off a few seconds in his timing. Maybe he could have clipped seconds of his national record of 8:11.20 set in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games last year.