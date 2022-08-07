CWG 2022: When Walking Would Suffice, Avinash Sable Ran

Avinash Sable would carry out most of the activities, including covering a distance of six kilometres from his home to school, running. Both ways, every day, for years.

Little did the Sables know their son's everyday routine from younger days were gradually turning into baby steps to a career in athletics.

The very humble background also attracted the attention of his coach Amrish Kumar, who acted as the fulcrum around which Avinash Sable started achieving success, the latest being the silver-winning effort of 8:11.20 at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.