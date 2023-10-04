Asian Games: Lovlina Borgohain Bags Silver in Women’s 75KG Boxing

The reigning world champion boxer Lovlina Borgohain bagged a silver medal in the women's 75kg final at the 19th Asian Games, on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Indian failed to win the Asian Games title on her debut after losing 5:0 unanimous to China's Li Qian in the final.

The Tokyo Olympics 69kg bronze medalist moved to the 75kg category after her pet event was scrapped from the Olympics.