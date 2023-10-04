ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Asian Games: Lovlina Borgohain Bags Silver in Women’s 75KG Boxing

Asian Games: Lovlina Borgohain lost the final of women's 75kg event to China's Li Qian

IANS
Published
Asian Games
1 min read
Asian Games: Lovlina Borgohain Bags Silver in Women’s 75KG Boxing
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The reigning world champion boxer Lovlina Borgohain bagged a silver medal in the women's 75kg final at the 19th Asian Games, on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Indian failed to win the Asian Games title on her debut after losing 5:0 unanimous to China's Li Qian in the final.

The Tokyo Olympics 69kg bronze medalist moved to the 75kg category after her pet event was scrapped from the Olympics.

Also Read

2023 Asian Games: Parul Chaudhary Claims Gold in Women’s 5000m With Late Surge

2023 Asian Games: Parul Chaudhary Claims Gold in Women’s 5000m With Late Surge
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Lovlina, who had secured an Olympic quota on Tuesday, won her quarterfinal against Suyeon Seong of Korea and semifinal against Maneekon Baison of Thailand bouts by unanimous decisions.

Her silver is India's fifth boxing medal at Hangzhou. Earlier, Nikhat Zareen, Preeti Pawar, Narender Berwal and Parveen Hooda bagged bronze medals in their respective weight categories.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and asian-games

Topics:  Boxing   Asian Games   indian boxing 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×