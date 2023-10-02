ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Asian Games: Ayhika, Sutirtha’s Brave Fight Ends in Semis, Bag Bronze Medal

Asian Games: Ayhika and Sutirtha bag their first-ever Asian Games medal after settling for bronze in women's doubles

IANS
Published
Asian Games
2 min read
Asian Games: Ayhika, Sutirtha’s Brave Fight Ends in Semis, Bag Bronze Medal
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee put up a brave fight before going down to North Korea's Saying Cha and Suyong Pak in the second semifinal 3-4 to claim the bronze medal in women's doubles table tennis at the Asian Games on Monday.

The Indian pair was bidding to win a historic maiden silver medal in the Asian Games table tennis competition but were thwarted by the North Korean pair that came back after losing the first game. Ayhika and Sutirtha lost the match 11-7, 8-11, 11-7, 8-11, 9-11, 11-5, 2-11 in a well-fought encounter.

They came back from 2-3 down to level the match at three games each but could not close out the match.

Also Read

Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally: Know the Number Of Medals Won By India on Day 8

Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally: Know the Number Of Medals Won By India on Day 8
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Ayhika and Sutirtha during the semi-final of women's doubles Table Tennis event

photo: PTI

"We tried our best today and gave it our all. But in the seventh and final we conceded a big lead and could not fight back," said Ayhika after the match.

On winning their first medal in the Asian Games, Ayhika said, "It feels surreal. The competitions are very tough. We are from the same academy (in Kolkata) and know each other's game so well. We tried our best but could not win."

Ayhika Mukherjee in action at the Asian Games during the women's doubles Table Tennis event

photo: PTI

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and asian-games

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×