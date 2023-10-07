Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Aditi Swami Wins Bronze, Jyothi's Final Underway

Archer Aditi Swami won the compound women’s individual bronze medal event.
As Day 14 progresses, shuttlers, cricketers, hockey team and other athletes will be seen in action.
With 95 medals including 22 gold, 34 silver and 39 bronze, India are third on the medals tally.
Click here for complete Day 14 schedule.
Asian Games 2023 Day 14 Live Updates: Compound Women’s Individual Final
Archery: Jyoti Surekha Vennam is up against South Korea’s Chaewon So in the compounnd women’s individual final.
Asian Games 2023 Day 14 Live Updates: Compound Women's Bronze Medal
Archery:
End 1: Aditi gets off the mark with two 10s while Raith gets two 9s. Aditi has a 2-point lead. IND 29-27 INA
End 2: Raith starts with an eight. Aditi gets a 9. Aditi has 5-point lead now. IND 58-53 INA
End 3: Raith starts with a perfect 10 while Aditi gets a 9. Still a five-point lead for Aditi. IND 86-81 INA
End 4: Both Aditi and Raith nail perfect 30. Aditi has 4-point lead now. IND 117-111 INA
End 5: The final round! Aditi starts with a 10 and that's it! She has won the bronze medal match 146-140.
Asian Games 2023 Day 14 Live Updates: Aditi To Start Soon
Archery: Reigning champion Aditi Swami will be up against Indonesia's Ratih Zilizati Fadhly in the compound women’s individual bronze medal event at 6:10am IST.
Asian Games 2023 Day 14 Live Updates: Ni Hao! Welcome to our live blog on the 14th Day of 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. Stay tuned for live updates!
