Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Aditi Swami Wins Bronze, Jyothi's Final Underway

Archery:

End 1: Aditi gets off the mark with two 10s while Raith gets two 9s. Aditi has a 2-point lead. IND 29-27 INA

End 2: Raith starts with an eight. Aditi gets a 9. Aditi has 5-point lead now. IND 58-53 INA

End 3: Raith starts with a perfect 10 while Aditi gets a 9. Still a five-point lead for Aditi. IND 86-81 INA

End 4: Both Aditi and Raith nail perfect 30. Aditi has 4-point lead now. IND 117-111 INA

End 5: The final round! Aditi starts with a 10 and that's it! She has won the bronze medal match 146-140.