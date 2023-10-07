ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Aditi Swami Wins Bronze, Jyothi's Final Underway

India currently have 96 medals to their name.

The Quint
Updated
Asian Games
1 min read
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Aditi Swami Wins Bronze, Jyothi's Final Underway
Snapshot

  • Archer Aditi Swami won the compound women’s individual bronze medal event.

  • As Day 14 progresses, shuttlers, cricketers, hockey team and other athletes will be seen in action.

  •  With 95 medals including 22 gold, 34 silver and 39 bronze, India are third on the medals tally.

  • Click here for complete Day 14 schedule.

6:32 AM , 07 Oct

Asian Games 2023 Day 14 Live Updates: Compound Women’s Individual Final

Archery: Jyoti Surekha Vennam is up against South Korea’s Chaewon So in the compounnd women’s individual final.

6:20 AM , 07 Oct

Asian Games 2023 Day 14 Live Updates: Compound Women's Bronze Medal

Archery:

End 1: Aditi gets off the mark with two 10s while Raith gets two 9s. Aditi has a 2-point lead. IND 29-27 INA

End 2: Raith starts with an eight. Aditi gets a 9. Aditi has 5-point lead now. IND 58-53 INA

End 3: Raith starts with a perfect 10 while Aditi gets a 9. Still a five-point lead for Aditi. IND 86-81 INA

End 4: Both Aditi and Raith nail perfect 30. Aditi has 4-point lead now. IND 117-111 INA

End 5: The final round! Aditi starts with a 10 and that's it! She has won the bronze medal match 146-140.

6:07 AM , 07 Oct

Asian Games 2023 Day 14 Live Updates: Aditi To Start Soon

Archery: Reigning champion Aditi Swami will be up against Indonesia's Ratih Zilizati Fadhly in the compound women’s individual bronze medal event at 6:10am IST.

5:57 AM , 07 Oct

Asian Games 2023 Day 14 Live Updates: Ni Hao! Welcome to our live blog on the 14th Day of 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. Stay tuned for live updates!

Published: 07 Oct 2023, 5:57 AM IST
