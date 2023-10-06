ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Women Archers Win Bronze, Ind Beat Ban in Cricket

Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates: Women's Kabaddi team thump Nepal by a scoreline of 61-17 in the semifinal.

Snapshot

  • Ankita Bhagat, Simranjeet Kaur and Bhajan Kaur take India's medal tally to 87 by winning bronze in recurve women's archery.

  • Indian women's kabaddi team beat Nepal 61-17 in semifinal to advance to the final which will be held tomorrow at 7:00am IST.

  • Men's cricket team have defeated Bangladesh by 9 wickets to book a spot in the final.

  • As Day 13 progresses, we will see shuttlers HS Prannoy, Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, archers, grandmasters, wrestlers and other athletes in action.

  • Click here for complete Day 13 schedule.

9:35 AM , 06 Oct

Asian Games 2023 Day 13 Live Updates: Wrestling Updates

Wrestling: Indians continue to march on. 57kg wrestler Aman has defeated Iran’s Ebrahim Khari with a 19-8 scoreline. It was the Iranian who took the early lead in the quarterfinal and was 8-3 ahead but Aman blanked him out in the second round winning 16 points.

Sonam and Kiran have reached the semifinals of their categories while Bajrang Punia will be in action in the quarters in a bit.

9:30 AM , 06 Oct

Asian Games 2023 Day 13 Live Updates: Kabaddi Recap Through Pictures

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian players during the kabaddi semifinal match against Nepal at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.</p></div>

    Indian players during the kabaddi semifinal match against Nepal at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

    - PTI

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian players celebrate winning the womens kabaddi semifinal match against Nepal at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.</p></div>

    Indian players celebrate winning the womens kabaddi semifinal match against Nepal at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

    - PTI

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian players during the kabaddi semifinal match against Nepal at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.</p></div>

    Indian players during the kabaddi semifinal match against Nepal at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

    - PTI

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian players during the kabaddi semifinal match against Nepal at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.</p></div>

    Indian players during the kabaddi semifinal match against Nepal at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

    PTI

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian players during the kabaddi semifinal match against Nepal at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.</p></div>

    Indian players during the kabaddi semifinal match against Nepal at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

    - PTI

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian players celebrate winning the womens kabaddi semifinal match against Nepal at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.</p></div>

    Indian players celebrate winning the womens kabaddi semifinal match against Nepal at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

    - PTI

9:18 AM , 06 Oct

Asian Games 2023 Day 13 Live Updates: India Win By 9 Wickets

Cricket: India register a resounding 9-wicket victory over Bangladesh to enter the final. The men in blue chased the 97-run target in just 9.2 overs.

Brief Scores:

India - Ruturaj Gaikwad 40(26), Tilak Varma 55(26)

Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain 23, Jaker Ali 24, Rakibul Hsan 14, (Sai Kishore 3 wickets, Washington Sundar 2 wickets)

In the gold medal match, they will face the winner of Pakistan vs Afghanistan's second semi-final.

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian and Bangladesh teams during mens cricket semifinal match between India and Bangladesh at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.</p></div>

    Indian and Bangladesh teams during mens cricket semifinal match between India and Bangladesh at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

    Shailendra Bhojak

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian and Bangladesh teams during mens cricket semifinal match between India and Bangladesh at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.</p></div>

    Indian and Bangladesh teams during mens cricket semifinal match between India and Bangladesh at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

    Shailendra Bhojak

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian and Bangladesh teams during mens cricket semifinal match between India and Bangladesh at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.</p></div>

    Indian and Bangladesh teams during mens cricket semifinal match between India and Bangladesh at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

    Shailendra Bhojak

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian and Bangladesh teams during mens cricket semifinal match between India and Bangladesh at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.</p></div>

    Indian and Bangladesh teams during mens cricket semifinal match between India and Bangladesh at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

    Shailendra Bhojak

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian and Bangladesh teams during mens cricket semifinal match between India and Bangladesh at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.</p></div>

    Indian and Bangladesh teams during mens cricket semifinal match between India and Bangladesh at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

    Shailendra Bhojak

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian and Bangladesh teams during mens cricket semifinal match between India and Bangladesh at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.</p></div>

    Indian and Bangladesh teams during mens cricket semifinal match between India and Bangladesh at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

    Shailendra Bhojak

9:00 AM , 06 Oct

Asian Games 2023 Day 13 Live Updates: India Win Bronze

Archery: India have a 4-point lead in the first round of the fourth set of the recurve women's bronze medal match. The scoreboard reads as follows: India 27, Vietnam 23. India take the second round which means the bronze medal is theirs.

India have defeated Vietnam 6-2!


Published: 06 Oct 2023, 6:57 AM IST
