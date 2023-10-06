Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Women Archers Win Bronze, Ind Beat Ban in Cricket

Wrestling: Indians continue to march on. 57kg wrestler Aman has defeated Iran’s Ebrahim Khari with a 19-8 scoreline. It was the Iranian who took the early lead in the quarterfinal and was 8-3 ahead but Aman blanked him out in the second round winning 16 points.

Sonam and Kiran have reached the semifinals of their categories while Bajrang Punia will be in action in the quarters in a bit.