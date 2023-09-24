Asian Games: India Trump B'desh in Women’s Cricket, Qualify for Gold Medal Match

Mostary, however, could not capitalise on the reprieve she was offered, as she could only accumulate eight runs before losing her wicket in the fifth over, with Vastrakar finally having her third scalp.

At the opposite end, debutant Titas Sadhu appeared perfectly prepared for the occasion right from her first delivery, but the 18-year-old speedster had to wait till her third over to have her first international wicket, which came in the form of Shorna Akter.

With the pacers having done their job exceptionally well, the spinners ensured there wasn’t any shift in momentum to favour the Tigresses. Rajeshwari Gayakwad’s first over yielded two wickets – albeit both were a result of running miscommunication – as both Nigar Sultana and Fahima Khatun lost their wickets to run outs.