Asian Games 2023 India Schedule for 22 September: Events, Fixtures, and Timings

Here is the Asian Games 2023 schedule for India on Friday, 22 September 2023.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Asian Games
2 min read
Asian Games 2023 India Schedule for 22 September: Events, Fixtures, and Timings
Asian Games 2023 India Schedule for Friday, 22 September 2023: The 19th edition of Asian Games 2023 has already commenced from 19 September. However, the opening ceremony will take place tomorrow on Saturday, 23 September 2023.

This year, Asian Games will be hosted in Hangzhou, China. A total of 40 sports events across 61 disciplines will take place. All the sports competitions will be held across 56 venues in Hangzhou. The Asian Games closing ceremony will take place on 8 October 2023.

The Indian contingent list in the Asian Games is 921, including 655 athletes, 260 coaches, and support staff. This is the country's biggest-ever contingent in the Asian Games.

Where To Watch Asian Games 2023 Live Streaming?

The live streaming of Asian Games 2023 will be available on SonyLIV app and website in India.

When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of Asian Games 2023?

The Asian Games 2023 events will be live telecasted on on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Asian Games 2023 Schedule for India on 22 September 2023

Here is the Asian Games 2023 Indian Schedule on Friday, 22 September 2023.

Sailing Schedule

Men's Windsurfing - iQFoil: Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu at 11:30 am.

Men's Skiff - 49er: KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar at 11:40 am.

Women's Skiff - 49erFX: Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma at 11:30 am.

Mixed Dinghy - 470: Sudhanshu Shekhar and Preeti Kongara at 11:30 am.

Boy's Dinghy - ILCA4: Adhvait Menon at 11:40 am.

Girl's Dinghy - ILCA4: Neha Thakur at 11:30 am.

Men's Kite - IKA Formula Kite: Chitresh Tatha at 8:30 am.

Women's Single Dinghy - ILCA6: Nethra Kumanan at 8:40 am.

Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17: Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode and Ramya Saravanan at 8:30 am.

Men's Windsurfer - RS: X: Eabad Ali at 8:40 am.

Men's Dinghy - ILCA7: Vishnu Saravanan at 8:30 am.

Women's Windsurfer - RS: X: Ishwariya Ganesh at 8:30 am.

Volleyball Schedule

Men's Volleyball Quarterfinals/Playoff Matches: India vs Taipei/Mongolia at 2:30 pm.

Table Tennis Schedule

Men's Team Preliminary Round 1: India vs Yemen at 9:30 am.

Women's Team Preliminary Round 2: India vs Singapore at 1:30 pm.

Men's Team Preliminary Round 2: India vs Singapore at 3:30 pm.

Rowing Schedule

Men's Singles Sculls Semifinal A/B - 2: Bairaj Panwar at 1 pm.

Men's Quadruple Sculls Repechage: Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan & Sukhmeet Singh at 1 pm.

Modern Pentathlon Schedule

Men's Individual: Fencing Bonus Round - Semifinal B: Mayank Chaphekar at 1:30 pm.

Topics:  Asian Games   2023 Asian Games 

3 months
12 months
12 months
