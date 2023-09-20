ADVERTISEMENT
Asian Games 2023 India Schedule for 20 September: Events, Timing, Venue & More

Asian Games 2023 India Schedule for 20 September 2023 is listed below.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Asian Games
2 min read
Asian Games 2023 India Schedule for Wednesday, 20 September 2023: The opening ceremony of Asian Games 2023 will officially take place on 23 September. However, some of the sports events started from 19 September 2023. This year, Asian Games will be hosted in Hangzhou, China. The closing ceremony of 19th edition of Asian Games will be held on 8 October 2023.

Talking about the Indian contingent, a total of 655 athletes will participate in different sports competitions. Yesterday on 19 September, the Indian athletes competed in volleyball and football matches.

The Indian Schedule for Asian Games 2023 on 20 September includes sports events like rowing, men's football, sailing, and modern pentathlon. Till date, India has won 23 medals in the rowing, including two gold medals. In sailing, India has been able to win one gold, seven silvers and 12 bronze medals so far.

Asian Games 2023 Schedule of India on 20 September 2023

Today on Wednesday, 20 September 2023, Indian athletes will compete in the following sports events of Asian Games 2023.

ROWING

Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Heats: Kiran and Geetanjali Gurugubelli (6:40 am).

Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Heats: Arun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh (6:50 am).

Men’s Double Sculls Heats: Satnam Singh and Parminder Singh (7:30 am).

Women’s Four Preliminary Race: PB Aswathi, Mrunmayee Salgaonkar, Priya Devi Thangjam, and Rukmani (8 am).

Men’s Pair Preliminary Race: Babulal Yadav and Lekh Ram (8:10 am).

Men’s Single Sculls Heats: Balraj Panwar; (1 pm).

Men’s Four Heats: Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish; (1:40 pm).

Men’s Quadruple Sculls Heats: Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, and Sukhmeet Singh (2:20 pm).

Men’s Eight With Coxwain: Charanjeet Singh, Dhananjay Pande, Naresh Kalwania, Neeraj, Neetish Kumar, Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh and Punit Kumar (6:30 am).

Women’s Lightweight Double Sculls: Anshika Bharti and Kiran (6:30 am).

Pair Without Cox: Babu Ram and Lekh Ram (6:30 am).

Women’s Eight With Coxwain: Geetanjali Gurugubelli, Ritu Kaudi, Sonali Swain, Tendenthoi Devi Haobijam, Varsha Babu, PB Aswathi, Mrunmayee Salgaonkar, Priya Devi, and Rukmani (12:30 pm).

Sailing (Day 1)

Chitresh Tatha, Adhvait Menon, Vishnu Saravanan, Jerome Kumar, K. C. Ganapathy, and Varun Thakkar, Ishwariya Ganesh, Neha Thakur, Nethra Kumanan, Harshita Tomar, and Shital Verma, Preethi Kongara, Sudhanshu Shekhar, Siddheshwar Doiphode, and Ramya Saravanan (9 am).

Modern Pentathlon (Fencing)

Mayank Chaphekar (12 pm)

Men’s Volleyball

 India vs Korea (4:30 pm).

Indian Men's Volleyball Squad: Amit, Vinit Kumar, Ashwal Rai, Santhosh Sahaya Anthoni Raj, Guru Prasanth Subramanian Venkatasubbu, Erin Varghese, Shameemudheen Ammarambath, Muthusamy Appavu, Hari Prasad Bevinakuppe Suresha, Rohit Kumar, Manoj Lakshmipuram Manjunatha, and Ukkrapandian Mohan.

Asian Games 2023 Live Streaming in India

The live streaming of Asian Games 2023 will be available on SonyLIV app and website in India.

Asian Games 2023 Live Telecast in India

The live telecast of Asian Games 2023 will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

