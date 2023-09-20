Asian Games 2023 India Schedule for 20 September: Events, Timing, Venue & More

Asian Games 2023 India Schedule for Wednesday, 20 September 2023: The opening ceremony of Asian Games 2023 will officially take place on 23 September. However, some of the sports events started from 19 September 2023. This year, Asian Games will be hosted in Hangzhou, China. The closing ceremony of 19th edition of Asian Games will be held on 8 October 2023.

Talking about the Indian contingent, a total of 655 athletes will participate in different sports competitions. Yesterday on 19 September, the Indian athletes competed in volleyball and football matches.

The Indian Schedule for Asian Games 2023 on 20 September includes sports events like rowing, men's football, sailing, and modern pentathlon. Till date, India has won 23 medals in the rowing, including two gold medals. In sailing, India has been able to win one gold, seven silvers and 12 bronze medals so far.