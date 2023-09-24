Asian Games 2023 Day 2 Schedule: Focus On Shooting, Rowing & Women’s Cricket

After a great start to their campaign, which saw them winning five medals on the first day, the Indian contingent will be looking to add more honours to their tally on the second day of 2023 Asian Games.

The day will start with two shooting events – men's 10m air rifle and 25m rapid fire pistol. With the women winning two medals on the first day, Indian fans will be hoping for the same from the likes of Divyansh Singh Panwar and Rudrankksh Patil.