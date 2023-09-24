ADVERTISEMENT
Asian Games 2023 Day 2 Schedule: Focus On Shooting, Rowing & Women's Cricket

Asian Games 2023 Day 2 Schedule: Rowers and shooting will have the opportunity of adding to their sport's tally.

Asian Games
Asian Games 2023 Day 2 Schedule: Focus On Shooting, Rowing & Women’s Cricket
After a great start to their campaign, which saw them winning five medals on the first day, the Indian contingent will be looking to add more honours to their tally on the second day of 2023 Asian Games.

The day will start with two shooting events – men's 10m air rifle and 25m rapid fire pistol. With the women winning two medals on the first day, Indian fans will be hoping for the same from the likes of Divyansh Singh Panwar and Rudrankksh Patil.

Medals will also be up for grabs across multiple rowing events, starting with men's single sculls, where Balraj Panwar will be competing. In cricket, the Indian women's team will be facing Sri Lanka in the final.

There will be another medal event in judo, where Garima Chaudhary will be competing in women's 70kg category. In boxing, Arundhati Choudhary and Deepak will be starting their respective campaigns.

Let us have a look at 25 September's schedule for the Indian contingent:

*India did not qualify for semi-final of men's TT

Asian Games 2023, 25 September Schedule:

6:30am

  • Shooting (Men’s 10m Air Rifle), Qualification

  • Shooting (Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol), Qualification

7am

  • Rowing (Men’s Single Sculls), Final

7:30am

  • Table Tennis (Mixed Doubles), Round of 64

  • Swimming (Men’s 50m Backstroke), Heat

  • Judo (Women’s 70kg), Prelims

  • Sailing (Multiple Events)

  • Tennis, Prelims

7:40am

  • Rowing (Men’s Four)

Final

7:41am onwards

  • Swimming (Women’s 50m Backstroke), Heat

7:52am onwards

  • Swimming (Men’s 50m Freestyle), Heat

8:06am onwards

  • Swimming (Women’s 200m Freestyle), Heat

8:10am

  • Women’s Rugby Sevens (India vs Singapore), Pool Match

8:20am

  • Swimming (Men’s 100m Breaststroke), Heat

8:30am

  • Rowing (Men’s Quadruple Sculls), Final

8:35am

  • Swimming (Women’s 200m Individual Medley), Heat

8:50am

  • Rowing (Women’s Eight), Final

8:51am onwards

  • Swimming (Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay), Heat

9am

  • Shooting (Men’s 10m Air Rifle), Final

  • Shooting (Men’s 25m Rapid Air Pistol), Final

11:20am

  • Women’s 3x3 Basketball (India vs Uzbekistan), Pool Match

11:30am

  • Women’s Cricket (India vs Bangladesh), Gold Medal Match

  • Women’s Handball (India vs Japan), Group Stage

11:50am

  • Men’s 3x3 Basketball (India vs Malaysia), Pool Match

12:30pm

  • Chess (Men’s Individual), Round 3

  • Chess (Women’s Individual), Round 3

1:30pm

  • Judo (Women’s 70kg), Medal Rounds

2:30pm

  • Chess (Men’s Individual), Round 4

  • Chess (Women’s Individual), Round 4

4:45pm

  • Boxing (Women’s 60-66kg – Arundhati Choudhary), Round of 16

5pm

  • Swimming (Men’s 50m Backstroke), Final

  • Wushu (Women’s 60kg – Roshibina Devi Naorem), Quarter-Final

  • Wushu (Men’s 60kg – Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh), Quarter-Final

5:12pm

  • Swimming (Men’s 50m Freestyle), Final

5:15pm

  • Boxing (Men’s 46-51kg – Deepak), Round of 16

5:18pm

  • Swimming (Women’s 200m Freestyle), Final

5:43pm

  • Swimming (Men’s 100m Breaststroke), Final

5:58pm

  • Swimming (Women’s 200m Individual Medley), Final

6:24pm

  • Swimming (Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay), Final

7pm

  • Boxing (Men’s 63.5-71kg), Round of 16

(All times are in IST).

Topics:  Rowing   Asian Games   2022 Asian Games 

