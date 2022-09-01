Asia Cup 2022: Bangladesh and Sri Lanka Exchange Jibes Ahead of Knockout Match

"I don't know why Dasun made that comment. Definitely Afghanistan has a better squad. He said we have only two bowlers in our line-up, but I don't see any bowlers in Sri Lanka. At least Bangladesh has world-class bowlers like Mustafiz and Shakib. They don't even have that. It is not about the words. It is about how you play the game."



Mahmud's comments caught the eye of Sri Lanka legend and former captain Mahela Jayawardene, who urged the Shanaka-led unit to respond back to Bangladesh on field. "Looks like it's time for @OfficialSLC bowlers to show the class and batters to show who they are on the field," tweeted Jayawardene.



Thursday's do-or-die Group B clash will determine whose bowling attack will come out on top: Bangladesh or Sri Lanka.