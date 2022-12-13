Argentina Vs Croatia Live Streaming: How To Watch FIFA World Cup 1ST Semi-final
Argentina Vs Croatia First Semi-final FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Here are the live streaming and telecast details.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina Vs Croatia Semi-final Live Streaming: The first semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar will be played tomorrow, 14 December 2022 early morning (India time). The match will be played between Croatia and Argentina at the Lusail Iconic Stadium Qatar.
Team Croatia will play with high spirits as they were the runner-ups in the previous edition of World Cup. The rival team Argentina, who are the two time champions will leave no stone unturned to win the title for the third time since 1986.
Before the FIFA World Cup 2022 First Semi-final, Argentina and Croatia have squared off five times before with two victories each in the fixture. Two of those matches have come at the World Cup.
Let us read about the Argentina Vs Croatia First Semi-final Live Streaming and Telecast FIFA World Cup 2022 details below.
Argentina Vs Croatia First Semi-final FIFA World Cup 2022: When and Where To Watch
The first semi-final match between Argentina and Croatia will be played on Wednesday, 14 December 2022, 12:30 am (IST) at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail, Qatar.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Argentina Vs Croatia First Semi-final Live Streaming and Telecast
The live streaming of Argentina Vs Croatia Semi-finals will be available on the Jio Cinema app in India. Besides, the live streaming will be available on the official website of FOX (foxsports.com), FOX app, and peacocktv.com.
The live telecast of the Argentina Vs Croatia Semi-finals will be broadcasted on Sports 18 channels in India. Besides, the match will be broadcasted on FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish.
