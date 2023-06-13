ADVERTISEMENT

Archery World Cup 2023 Medellin: Schedule, Live Streaming & Telecast in India

The Archery World Cup 2023 Medellin stage 3 matches will take place from 13 to 18 June 2023.

The Archery World Cup 2023 stage 3 will kick start today on 13 June 2023 in Medellin, Colombia. The final match of the tournament will take place on 18 June. Jyothi Surekha Vennam, a silver medallist in World championships will headline the Indian challenge at the Archery World Cup 2023 Medellin.

In this third archery World Cup of the year, Indian team will have an archery team of 16 members including eight men and eight women. Veteran Olympian Tarundeep Rai will participate in this archery world cup while as Atanu Das will skip this event.

Abhishek Verma, a two-time individual World Cup gold medallist, will join the Indian men’s compound team after not participating in the first two stages. He will be a replacement to Rishabh Yadav.

Let us check out the Archery World Cup 2023 Stage 3 schedule, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.

When Will the Archery World Cup 2023 Stage 3 Matches Start?

The Archery World Cup 2023 Stage 3 matches will start from today on 13 June 2023.

The winners of the individual events of Archery World Cup 2023 Medellin will qualify for Archery World Cup final that will take place in the month of September at Hermosillo, Mexico.
When Will the Archery World Cup 2023 Stage 3 Matches End?

The Archery World Cup 2023 Stage 3 final match will be played on 18 June.

Where To Watch the Live Streaming of Archery World Cup 2023 Stage 3 in India?

The Archery World Cup 2023 Stage 3 will be live streamed in India on  SonyLiv app and website.

Where To Watch the Live Telecast of Archery World Cup 2023 Stage 3 in India?

The Archery World Cup 2023 Stage 3 will be live telecasted in India on Sony TEN 5 and Sony TEN 5 HD TV channels.

Archery World Cup 2023 Stage 3: Full Schedule

Here is the full schedule of Archery World Cup 2023 Stage 3 matches for both men and women.

  • Qualification round for compound archers: 14 June 2023; 12:30 am.

  • Compound team elimination matches: 14 June 2023;7:45 pm.

  • Compound team bronze medal match: 14 June 2023; 9:15 pm.

  • Qualification round for recurve archers: 15 June 2023; 12:30 am.

  • Recurve team elimination matches: 15 June 2023; 7:45 pm.

  • Recurve team bronze medal match: 15 June 2023; 9:45 pm.

  • Individual compound elimination matches: 16 June 2023; 12:45 am.

  • Recurve and compound mixed team elimination matches: 8:10 pm.

  • Compound team finals: 17 June 2023; 8:32 pm.

  • Compound individual finals: 18 June 2023; 12:32 am.

  • Recurve team finals: 18 June 2023; 8:32 pm.

  • Recurve individual finals: 19 June 2023; 12:32 am.

