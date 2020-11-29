Delhi Half Marathon: Yehualaw, Walelegn Win In Record Time

Ethiopia's Yalemzerf Yehualaw produced a stunning run over in the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon 2020 held to clock the second fastest women's time ever over the distance when she crossed the line in 64:46 in the race held in a bio-secure environment amid the Covid-19 pandemic on Sunday.

"My training since the world championships told me that maybe I could break the course record as I ran 65:19 there, but this was more than I expected, and I hoped for a win here after just losing by a second a year ago," said 21-year-old Yehualaw.