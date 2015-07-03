A Multimedia Journalist’s Handbook by Lalit Modi on His Birthday
Though not many would go to ‘Lalit Modi’s School of Journalism,’ there is still a lot to learn from the man.
For everything else the man is, Lalit Modi is also a pioneer. That, no one can take away from him.
He was the first to realise the potential of T20 cricket played in a league format, he was the first to realise the promise of social media and he was also the first to show us the real power of Twitter (refer: #TharoorGate).
Unarguably, there is just so much to learn from the man! But it’s his latest lessons via Twitter that we’re loving the most. So, on Modi’s birthday, here it goes. The methods and means of reporting, in the age of new media.
Chapter 1: Start Your Own Website
Haters be hatin’ but you got to get your word out. For a young wannabe journo, it may take you time to land your first job but if you got something to say, get your own website out there.
And make sure, it’s all about you.
Your face, your initials, your twitter feed, your party photos, your sleeping photos, your eating photos and most importantly, your face (or was that already said?)
Chapter 2: Use Infographics
Information graphics or infographics are a visual representation of information or data, e.g. as a chart or diagram.
Tired of writing and explaining things in articles that you are scared no one will read? Put a picture to it!
Lalit Modi is making the most of this new format and so should you! Slap a picture on, add a couple of lines of text and bam! Little effort, lots of effect.
Chapter 3: Say It With a Video
The thing about being a multimedia journalist is that you got all formats at your mercy, abuse at will.
Got a long story? Got many names? Worried your reader will get confused? Put it in an animated video!
Chapter 4: Ride That Hashtag
The secret to being a good journalist in the new media age, is to know your medium and your audience.
Just a short key on your number pad before twitter landed up on our phones. The hash key is now a window to a whold new universe. Ask Lalit Modi.
He’s gone from using #ModiGate to #NotAFugitive to describe himself in his tweets.
Chapter 5: Use Cartoons
Gone are the days of polite caricatures. Bring forward the new world issues with new media means.
A picture speaks a thousand words. A well photoshopped cartoon pulls off even more! Ask Congress.
Chapter 6: Photoshop Your Way to Success
Get all your case studies in one frame. Get all your subjects in one picture. Look at Professor Modi. Just incase you forget who he won’t be inviting to his next tea party, he’s sent you an all-in-one photo for reference.
Chapter 7: Rest
The world for new media is a long highway with no horizon. Go where you want, how you want, take down who you want.
But remember, like all others, occasionally you must take a step back, relax, party... and party some more and of course Instagram it!
(This story is from The Quint’s archives and was first published on 29 November 2015. It is being republished to mark Lalit Modi’s 54th birthday.)
