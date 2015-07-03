A Multimedia Journalist’s Handbook by Lalit Modi on His Birthday

(This story was first published on 29 November 2019. It is being reposted from The Quint’s archives)

For everything else the man is, Lalit Modi is also a pioneer. That, no one can take away from him.

He was the first to realise the potential of T20 cricket played in a league format, he was the first to realise the promise of social media and he was also the first to show us the real power of Twitter (refer: #TharoorGate).

Unarguably, there is just so much to learn from the man! But it’s his latest lessons via Twitter that we’re loving the most. So, on Modi’s birthday, here it goes. The methods and means of reporting, in the age of new media.