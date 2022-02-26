India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Time & How to Watch Live Stream
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Stream: Updates on match time and where to watch the live stream.
India aims to take a lead in the series as they are set to play against Sri Lanka in the second T20I. The match will take place at the HCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Saturday, 26 February 2022.
India sailed to a 62-run win in the first T20I that took place in Lucknow. In the second T20I, the team is aiming to seal another win.
Ishan Kishan was the man of the match in the first T20I in Lucknow. He had struggled to prove his skills in India's previous series against the West Indies but made a mark during the first T20I.
India was put to bat first in the first T20I. Ishan Kishan smashed 89 runs while Shreyas Iyer returned with a bang of 57.
Rohit Sharma also played well by adding 44 runs to the scoreboard. Indian bowlers stole the thunder during the second innings.
The second T20I match between India and Sri Lanka hold a lot of excitement for the fans.
Viewers are eagerly waiting to watch the match live. Team India fans have a lot of hope from Ishan Kishan as he had played immensely well in the first T20I match.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Venkatesh Iyer also stole the show during the second innings in the first T20I. Both of them picked two wickets each as Sri Lanka scored 137 runs.
Therefore fans are expecting team India to continue on the same veins in the second T20I.
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When Is the Match?
The second T20I match between India and Sri Lank is on Saturday, 26 February 2022. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. IST.
The toss will take place around 6:30 p.m. IST. The match will be played at the Himachal Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Where to Watch the Live Streaming?
The 2nd T20I match between India and Sri Lanka will be broadcasted on all Star Sports channels that include Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu.
Viewers can also catch the live streaming of the 2nd T20I match between India and Sri Lanka on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
(Written with inputs from Hindustan Times and News 18.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.