Olympics 2024: Beyond Medals—Hidden Struggles of Athletes Under Global Gaze

Two days from now, the world’s grandest sporting event—the Olympics—will ignite in the heart of Paris, drawing athletes from every corner of the globe to this epic fiesta.

For spectators, the focus is on national pride and the quest for medals. However, the reality for athletes is far more complex. Beyond the pursuit of gold, silver, and bronze, they grapple with intense mental and physical pressures, from injuries to performance slumps, all while under the relentless gaze of a global audience.