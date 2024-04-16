Candidates Tournament 2024, Round 10: Gukesh Still on Top, Vaishali Gets 1st Win

The game between D Gukesh and Ian Nepomniachtchi, which was being packaged as the clash of two title favourites – and rightfully so, considering they are topping the leaderboard – ended in a draw in round 10 of the 2024 Candidates Tournament.
The 17-year-old Grandmaster, Gukesh was impressive with his opening preparation yet again, opting for the Cozio Defense variation of the Ruy Lopez whilst playing with black. Nepomniachtchi, who is being termed as the best defender in this competition, however, was prepared for every move, as the battle of solidity ended in a draw after 40 moves.
In a clash between two Indian compatriots – R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi – a draw was the only plausible outcome as well. This was another game of the Ruy Lopez opening, albeit, unlike Gukesh, Vidit opted for the more common Berlin Defense, securing a draw after 39 moves.
Besides Gukesh, Vaishali was the other Indian player to secure a victory in the tenth round, which also happened to be her maiden win at the Candidates Tournament. Against Bulgaria’s Nurgyul Salimova, the Indian GM-elect chose the Neo-Grünfeld Defense, and found her staring at defeat on multiple occasions. However, unlike some of her recent showings, Vaishali did not err in the middle-game and endgame in an 88-move battle, but Salimova did, leading to her second defeat in the competition.
The other Indian in the women’s section, Koneru Humpy played out yet another draw – her sixth at the 2024 Candidates Tournament – albeit on this occasion, her opponent was title favourite Tan Zhongyi. The Chinese GM attempted to catch Humpy by surprise with her Scotch Game opening, albeit the experienced player was left unperturbed. The game always seemed to be headed to a draw, and the official confirmation came after 72 moves.
Elsewhere, Hikaru Nakamura managed to brush off the disappointment from round 9, where he suffered a defeat against Vidit Gujrathi, to impose a loss on the lowest-seeded player in the open section, Nijat Abasov. Fabiano Caruana, meanwhile, ensured he did not lose touch with the leaders, as he defeated Alireza Firouzja in a 47-move game, where the French-Iranian player had opted for the Najdorf variation of the Silician Defense.
In the women’s section, Lei Tingjie capitalised on fellow Chinese player Tan Zhongyi’s draw with Koneru Humpy, as she defeated Aleksandra Goryachkina to close the gap with the leader. The game between Kateryna Lagno and Anna Muzychuk, meanwhile, ended in a draw.
Candidates Tournament 2024, Round 10 Results:
Hikaru Nakamura won against Nijat Abasov
Fabiano Caruana won against Alireza Firouzja
Ian Nepomniachtchi drew against D Gukesh
R Praggnanandhaa drew against Vidit Gujrathi
Kateryna Lagno drew against Anna Muzychuk
Aleksandra Goryachkina lost against Lei Tingjie
Nurgyul Salimova lost against R Vaishali
Tan Zhongyi drew against Koneru Humpy
(Players mentioned on the right played with black pieces)
Gukesh Remains on Top, Praggnanandhaa Third
A draw against the two-time Candidates Tournament champion Ian Nepomniachtchi ensured that Gukesh, the second-youngest player ever to feature in this competition after Bobby Fischer, remains tied at the top with 6 points with the Russian.
Praggnanandhaa is placed third with 5.5 points – ahead of the American pair of Hikaru Nakamura and Fabiano Caruana, who have the same points, but are placed fourth and fifth respectively owing to their Sonneborn-Berger scores.
Vidit Gujrathi is currently placed sixth with 5 points, and has a mountain to climb in the next four rounds. The last two places are being occupied by Alireza Firouzja and Nijat Abasov, with 3.5 points and 3 points respectively.
In the women’s section, Tan Zhongyi continues to lead with 6 points, albeit Lei Tingjie is now breathing down her neck, with 5.5 points. Despite having the same score as Tingjie, Sonneborn-Berger scores place Aleksandra Goryachkina in third position.
Kateryna Lagno is placed fourth with 5 points, followed by Nurgyul Salimova and Koneru Humpy – both having 4 points. Anna Muzychuk is placed seventh with 3.5 points, whilst despite her win, Vaishali remains at the bottom with 2.5 points.
Gukesh Hoping for Vidit Gujrathi’s Assistance in Round 11
In round 11 of the Candidates Tournament, which will be held after a rest day, Gukesh will be hoping for assistance from his fellow Indian as Vidit Gujrathi will be facing Ian Nepomniachtchi. Standing in the way of Gukesh will be Fabiano Caruana, while Praggnanandhaa will be taking on Hikaru Nakamura. In the women’s section, Vaishali will meet Aleksandra Goryachkina, whilst Koneru Humpy
