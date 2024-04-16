Candidates Tournament 2024, Round 10: Gukesh Still on Top, Vaishali Gets 1st Win

The game between D Gukesh and Ian Nepomniachtchi, which was being packaged as the clash of two title favourites – and rightfully so, considering they are topping the leaderboard – ended in a draw in round 10 of the 2024 Candidates Tournament.

The 17-year-old Grandmaster, Gukesh was impressive with his opening preparation yet again, opting for the Cozio Defense variation of the Ruy Lopez whilst playing with black. Nepomniachtchi, who is being termed as the best defender in this competition, however, was prepared for every move, as the battle of solidity ended in a draw after 40 moves.