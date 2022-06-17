Dropped From CWG Squad, TT Player Archana Kamath Moves Court

In the decision, the CoA has put paddler Chitale in the women's double with Manika Batra, which was earlier reported to be with Archana Kamath.



Archana Kamath, initially included in the squad, was suddenly dropped by the CoA and Diya Chitale was brought in her place. Shocked by her ouster from the team, Archana Kamath has filed a writ petition at the Karnataka High Court.



The High Court has instructed all the parties to appear before it on the next hearing, scheduled on June 22.