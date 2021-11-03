2021 T20 World Cup: England Pacer Tymal Mills Ruled Out Due To Injury

England pacer Tymal Mills has been ruled out of the remainder of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup due to a right thigh strain. As his replacement, Reece Topley, another left-arm pacer, has been promoted from reserves to the main squad.

Mills had been England's joint leading wicket-taker in the tournament till now alongside Adil Rashid, taking seven wickets at an average of 15.42 and economy rate of 8.



"England bowler Tymal Mills has been ruled out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup with a right thigh strain. Mills sustained the injury bowling in the T20 World Cup Super 12s match against Sri Lanka on Monday in Sharjah. Results of the scan on Tuesday night revealed the extent of the injury.