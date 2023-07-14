Will TDP Join Hands With BJP In AP? The Answer Is Complicated

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu has one single mission at hand – come back to power in the state which he lost to YSR Congress Party's (YSRCP) YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the current chief minister of AP.

While Opposition leaders of different political hues have been meeting up to prepare for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Naidu – who was instrumental in forging the 2019 collective of national parties opposing the BJP – has been largely silent. While speculation in political circles suggest that Naidu may join hands with the BJP, whose side he had left in 2019 ahead of state assembly and Lok Sabha polls, sources close to the veteran political leader tell The Quint that Naidu does not want to play any role in national politics till he gets back the reins in AP.

Moreover, setting aside his national political ambition, Naidu has been opposing some of the priced projects of the BJP, even as he has not been siding with the Congress or other regional political parties.