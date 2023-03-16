Why the Karnataka-Maharashtra Border Row Has Put BJP in a Tight Spot?

The two Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state governments of Karnataka and Maharashtra are again in a tug-of-war over 865 border villages, triggering calls for dismissal of the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra and resignation calls for Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

On Thursday, 16 March, CM Bommai urged the Maharashtra Cabinet to withdraw its decision to implement a health insurance scheme in the 865 villages. Bommai warned that his government too could stake claim in Maharashtrian villages.

With the border row escalating again, Karnataka Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, on Wednesday, asked, "Is the Government of India dead?" and asked the Centre to urgently intervene.

This comes barely months before the Karnataka Assembly elections. So, what triggered the row again? What is the dispute all about? We explain.