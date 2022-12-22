War in Telangana Congress: Has Revanth Reddy Run Out of High Command's Favour?

"From August to November 2022, the older rungs of the party had expressed on several forums, the dissatisfaction with Revanth Reddy. The matter was under consideration of the Congress' national leadership and only then did the older leaders of the party hold the press conference against Revanth," the source further explained.

Meaning, the Congress High Command was already aware of the growing resentment among the older rungs before the matter came out in public.

Revanth Reddy has had the support of the national leader in charge of the state, Manickam Tagore, the source said. The disgruntlement among the older rungs also reached a peak when election strategist Sunil Kanugolu took over the campaign in Telangana.

Telangana is expected to go to polls in 2023.