Telangana BJP Chief Held for Protesting Against Arrests of Party Workers

Condemning the police action against Sanjay Kumar, state BJP General Secretary G Premender Reddy in a release alleged that the TRS government does not want Kumar's 'padayatra' to continue.

The 'padayatra' would resume from where it was disrupted, Reddy said.

He asked the BJP activists to organise peaceful protests across the state this evening against the police action.

Sanjay Kumar was taken to his residence in Karimnagar by police, the BJP said.