'Want Perpetrators Punished': Mother of TN Teen Who Died in Juvenile Home

Sri was taken into custody by Tambaram Railway Police on 29 December 2022, after he allegedly stole a battery belonging to the railway department. As he was a minor, he was lodged at a juvenile correction facility on 30 December.

However, just a day later, on 31 December, Sri's mother said that she received a call from the juvenile reform centre informing her that her son was unwell and that he had been admitted to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital. She received another call minutes later, as she was about to board a bus to the hospital, informing her that her son had died.

She told The Quint that she was initially not allowed to see her son’s body and that only a day later, on 1 January 2023, after incessant requests, she was allowed into the mortuary, where she was shocked to see bruises on her son's body.