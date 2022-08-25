'Take Criminal Action Against Police’: Families of Thoothukudi Shooting Victims

In the days following the leak of the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission’s report on the Thoothukudi shooting that claimed 14 lives, TNM spoke to the families of victims and to survivors of the police firing. Justice is yet to be done, each of them firmly believes.

The commission, which was constituted to probe the shooting that also led to scores of wounded anti-Sterlite protestors, submitted its full report to the state government on 12 May this year.