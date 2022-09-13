7-Star Resort in Kerala Worth Rs 200 Crore To Be Razed Over CRZ Violations

The Kerala government on Monday, 12 September, took into possession a part of the poramboku land (area not assessed by the revenue department) from Kapico Kerala Resorts Private Limited, thus facilitating the demolition of a seven-star resort worth Rs 200 crore in Alappuzha district for violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules.

The Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of the island resort in 2020. The court had rejected the resort management's petition challenging the demolition.

Alappuzha District Collector Krishna Theja took possession of the land allegedly encroached by the resort and told The Indian Express that the management would submit a plan of action for the demolition to the local panchayat.