Saji Cherian Resigns as Kerala Minister Amid Outrage Over Constitution Remarks
This comes after the Congress-led UDF staged protests in the Assembly demanding Cherian's resignation.
Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Saji Cherian resigned as Kerala's Culture and Fisheries Minister on Wednesday, 6 July, after being heavily criticised for his controversial remarks about the Indian Constitution.
"I have resigned and it's my personal decision. I have never ever defamed the Constitution. A particular part from the speech was taken and the media fabricated it to weaken the CPIM and the LDF," Cherian was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
At a political event held in Pathanamthitta's Mallappally, Cheriyan had said that the Constitution "condones exploitation" and was written in a way to help "plunder" the people of the country.
After his remarks drew ire from the Opposition, he apologised, saying that what he said had been misinterpreted.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had also sought an explanation from Cherian over the issue after the governor instructed his chief secretary to submit a video of the speech, as per Mathrubhumi.
Resignation After Congress Led Protests in Assembly
The issue came to light after visuals of the speech were aired by regional television channels on Tuesday.
Cherian had also alleged that India did not accept workers' protests and claimed this was the reason certain "millionaires" in the corporate sector had increased their assets tremendously.
"We all say that we have a beautifully written Constitution in India, the most significant aspect of the country. But, I will say, a beautiful Constitution, which can serve to loot the most number of people, was written in the country," he had said.
Several people, including Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, hit out at the controversial remarks. Cherian's statements were also condemned by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President K Sudhakaran. They urged CM Vijayan to remove Cherian from the Cabinet and threatened to seek legal remedies against him.
"By insulting the Constitution, Saji Cherian violated the oath of office. He not only humiliated the architects of the Constitution but also insulted values like secularism and democracy. He should resign or should be shunted out from the ministry. Otherwise, we will seek legal measures against him," Satheesan said.
Congress general secretary KC Venugopal had also strongly condemned and denounced the remarks by Cherian.
On Wednesday, the Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala also staged protests in the Assembly demanding his resignation.
However, the CPI (M) had earlier rejected the Opposition's call for the resignation of Cherian, terming his statements "just a slip of tongue."
CPI(M) politburo member MA Baby said that Cherian also claimed that no criticism was made against the Constitution.
