Karnataka: Nephew of BJP MLA Renukacharya Found Dead Inside a Drowned Car
Police found the decomposed body of Chandrashekhar after locals informed them of a drowned car in a nearby canal.
Political Secretary to the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and MLA of Honnalli MP Renukacharya's nephew was found dead, after he went missing for two days.
The victim, Chandrashekhar's, body was found inside his car in a canal connected to river Tunga in Davanagere's Kadakatte village, after local villagers spotted it and informed the police on 3 November 2022.
Home Minister Araga Jnanedra Promises Quick Investigation
The 25-year old had been missing since 30 October, and the police had launched a massive manhunt to find him. The police were informed about a car that was spotted in the Tunga canal.
On further examination, the police ascertained that the car belonged to Chandrashekhar and immediately used a crane to retrieve the damaged vehicle.
According to the locals, the body of the 25-year-old was found in a decomposed state. As of now, the body has been shifted to the Government Hospital in Honnali taluk for postmortem. The police investigating the case said that it is still unclear how the car fell into the canal.
Chandrashekhar had gone to Gourigadde near Sringeri to meet a spiritual guru Vinay Guruji along with his friend on 30 October. A CCTV camera installed at the fuel station had also captured visuals of him and his friend, identified as Kiran, driving past the petrol bunk.
Meanwhile, there were also rumours about Chandrashekhar being kidnapped, as his father, MP Ramesh, and his mother, Uma Ramesh, a former Zilla Panchayat member, filed a missing complaint on 1 November, after their son failed to answer their calls.
His uncle MP Renukacharya had also made a video urging him to return home and had requested the police in Shivamogga, Davanagere, and Chitradurga to launch a search operation.
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the police are conducting an investigation into the incident. Speaking to the reporters in Bengaluru he said,
"We are probing all possible angles. We will know more about the incident once the investigation is concluded. Police have been alerted and all the CCTV footages are being examined."
