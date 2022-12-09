'Rapid Road' Tech: Overpriced Project or a Solution to Bengaluru's Potholes?

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated a 375-metre-long, newly constructed road in Bengaluru's Indira Nagar on 8 December. This road employed a new technology, implemented by the Karnataka government along with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), called 'rapid road.'

If all goes well, the BBMP could decide to rollout the technology across the city. But is rapid road tech useful?