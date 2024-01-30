BJP Leader Ranjith Sreenivasan's Murder: 15 Men Linked to PFI Get Death Sentence

A court in Kerala on Tuesday, 30 January, awarded death sentences to 15 persons allegedly linked to the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ranjith Sreenivasan in December 2021.

On 20 January, the Additional Sessions Court of Mavelikkara, Alappuzha, found them guilty of killing Sreenivasan, who was the BJP's OBC Morcha state secretary, allegedly in front of his family.

Additional District Judge VG Sreedevi pronounced the sentence after the prosecution argued that the incident falls under the ambit of the "rarest of rare" crimes.